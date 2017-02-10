Memorial to honor UTEP student killed...

Memorial to honor UTEP student killed in Ju rez

Friday Feb 10 Read more: El Paso Times

A memorial will take place Saturday for Adrian Moreno Quinonez, an El Paso taekwondo instructor and UTEP student, killed in a shooting in JuA rez.

