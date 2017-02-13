Man, woman identified in Lower Valley...

Man, woman identified in Lower Valley shooting

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: El Paso Times

El Paso police officials have identified a woman who killed herself after chasing and shooting a man and carjacking a neighbor in the Lower Valley. Man, woman identified in Lower Valley shooting El Paso police officials have identified a woman who killed herself after chasing and shooting a man and carjacking a neighbor in the Lower Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DHS: Trump Border 'Wall' to Cost $21.6B, Take 3... 1 hr New Deal Dixiecrat 231
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 2 hr SmellingPhartzz 24,088
News Here's What We Know About Trump's Mexico Wall 4 hr I Luv Law and Order 8
News El Paso man sentenced in 'rough sex' murder case 5 hr DC Dave 3
Butters a Daca recipient? 7 hr DC Dave 15
News Lure of land gives way to frustration (Aug '08) 7 hr Waterkeeper 141
Michael Flynn and Russia 8 hr flynn and israel 3
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,346 • Total comments across all topics: 278,863,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC