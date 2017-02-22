Man arrested in shooting outside Northeast Ela
There are 3 comments on the El Paso Times story from 17 hrs ago, titled Man arrested in shooting outside Northeast Ela. In it, El Paso Times reports that:
A man was arrested during a traffic stop in connection with a shooting outside of a bar last week in Northeast El Paso. Man arrested in shooting outside Northeast bar A man was arrested during a traffic stop in connection with a shooting outside of a bar last week in Northeast El Paso.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at El Paso Times.
|
United States
|
#1 3 hrs ago
Kudos to EPPD for nailing this thug.
Making eltaxo safe is a tough job but Chief Allen has his handa full. The city politicians are really screwed up as financiers...
Needed 800 more real policemen... and the politicians ait on their thumbs
|
United States
|
#2 2 hrs ago
800 real policeman? As opposed to the fake 1200 that are currently on the force?
Your head is up hueys culo again ya phaggot.
|
United States
|
#3 50 min ago
UNLIKE EPSO, real policemen..
Elpaso is 800 officers short.
And your head is up your butt, as usual
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supreme Court hears case of teen shot dead in M...
|27 min
|huey goins
|11
|A Supreme Court Conundrum
|2 hr
|DC Dave
|3
|Texas border residents mixed over whether they ...
|4 hr
|Mop the floor
|19
|DHS: Trump Border 'Wall' to Cost $21.6B, Take 3...
|6 hr
|The Law
|457
|Prognosticating The End of Trump's First Term
|6 hr
|The More Things C...
|1
|Beto O'Rourke is a Mexico-loving liberal in Tex...
|14 hr
|American de Juaritos
|1
|HI! My Name Is Ricardo! AKA Panocho_NM*
|Wed
|El Monchis Hideen
|10
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC