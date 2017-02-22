Man arrested in shooting outside Nort...

There are 3 comments on the El Paso Times story from 17 hrs ago, titled Man arrested in shooting outside Northeast Ela. In it, El Paso Times reports that:

A man was arrested during a traffic stop in connection with a shooting outside of a bar last week in Northeast El Paso.

Thumbs up

United States

#1 3 hrs ago
Kudos to EPPD for nailing this thug.

Making eltaxo safe is a tough job but Chief Allen has his handa full. The city politicians are really screwed up as financiers...

Needed 800 more real policemen... and the politicians ait on their thumbs
DC Dave

United States

#2 2 hrs ago
Thumbs up wrote:
Kudos to EPPD for nailing this thug.

Making eltaxo safe is a tough job but Chief Allen has his handa full. The city politicians are really screwed up as financiers...

Needed 800 more real policemen... and the politicians ait on their thumbs
800 real policeman? As opposed to the fake 1200 that are currently on the force?
Your head is up hueys culo again ya phaggot.

Time for LAW

United States

#3 50 min ago
DC Dave wrote:
<quoted text>

800 real policeman? As opposed to the fake 1200 that are currently on the force?
Your head is up hueys culo again ya phaggot.
UNLIKE EPSO, real policemen..
Elpaso is 800 officers short.

And your head is up your butt, as usual
