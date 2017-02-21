'Logan' Review: The Marvel Comic Book Movie For People Who Hate Marvel Comic Book Movies
After some nine X-Men movies of various stripes and styles including a couple of previous stand-alone Wolverine films, I had little hope that the best was yet to come. But indeed it has come in the form of Logan , a smart, exciting, bittersweet kickass of a way to send off the Wolverine movies with a final chapter that works on every level.
