'Logan' Review: The Marvel Comic Book...

'Logan' Review: The Marvel Comic Book Movie For People Who Hate Marvel Comic Book Movies

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Deadline

After some nine X-Men movies of various stripes and styles including a couple of previous stand-alone Wolverine films, I had little hope that the best was yet to come. But indeed it has come in the form of Logan , a smart, exciting, bittersweet kickass of a way to send off the Wolverine movies with a final chapter that works on every level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HI! My Name Is Ricardo! AKA Panocho_NM* 19 min DC Dave 9
News Texas border residents mixed over whether they ... 22 min DC Dave 6
News DHS: Trump Border 'Wall' to Cost $21.6B, Take 3... 1 hr TUNNELS R US 421
News Supreme Court hears case of teen shot dead in M... 1 hr Well Well 4
News Customs arrest in courthouse sends "horrible" m... 1 hr The Hunters 22
News Gov. Abbott promotes his agenda in El Paso 3 hr DC Dave 20
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 13 hr WorkingPharts 24,125
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,683 • Total comments across all topics: 279,063,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC