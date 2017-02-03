Khalid watch: 'Location' rises; Fader doc; new single
Khalid watch: 'Location' rises; Fader doc; new single Khalid comes to El Paso for a sold-out hometown show at Tricky Falls on Saturday. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/entertainment/blogs/the-beat/2017/02/03/khalid-watch-location-rises-fader-doc-new-single/97464390/ He returns to his hometown for a sold-out concert at Tricky Falls on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09)
|31 min
|Rosa_Winkel
|322
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|FactPhartzs
|24,026
|Senate "sanctuary cities" bill hearing
|4 hr
|butters_
|3
|Are Mexican Stereotypes Unfair and Prejudiced?
|4 hr
|butters_
|14
|Mexico will beat the USA
|5 hr
|John Becker
|8
|Will the W blow the Superbowl coin Toss
|5 hr
|huey goins
|5
|City to consider I-10 restriction: Fast lane wo... (Jul '09)
|11 hr
|Chick 16wheeler
|86
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC