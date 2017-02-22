Kansas homicide suspect arrested at Z...

Kansas homicide suspect arrested at Zaragozaa

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly 1,000 pounds of marijuana and arrested a Kansas homicide suspect at the El Paso border.

