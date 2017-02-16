Jaime Carrejo's Video Installation "One-Way Mirror" Looks Into the Border Wall
Artist Jaime Carrejo returned from grad school to visit his family in El Paso, Texas, shortly after the wide-open Chihuahuan Desert had been divided by a looming fence at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2008. The vast landscape had been interrupted, and architecture now inscribed a sense of difference between the people of each country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|13 min
|Bobjones555
|1,115
|DHS: Trump Border 'Wall' to Cost $21.6B, Take 3...
|35 min
|Varsity Cheerleader
|342
|How do feel about a hooker in the white House
|1 hr
|L Morales
|3
|happy belated birthday Kassidee Plumley (Nov '13)
|3 hr
|L Morales
|5
|After the ICE Raids Name a New El Paso Holliday
|3 hr
|Barron Trummpy
|4
|Happy Immigrant Day
|3 hr
|El Paso
|20
|Obamacare repile Where's the plan GOP
|4 hr
|Barron T
|18
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC