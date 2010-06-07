If a bullet can cross the border into Mexico, so can the Constitution
Mexican federal police and forensic experts stand next to the body of 14 year-old Sergio Adrian Hernandez Guereca, under the Paso Del Norte border bridge, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on June 7, 2010. Mexican federal police and forensic experts stand next to the body of 14 year-old Sergio Adrian Hernandez Guereca, under the Paso Del Norte border bridge, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on June 7, 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas border residents mixed over whether they ...
|1 hr
|DC Dave
|35
|DHS: Trump Border 'Wall' to Cost $21.6B, Take 3...
|2 hr
|Im Stll Here
|479
|A Supreme Court Conundrum
|8 hr
|butters_
|9
|Man arrested in shooting outside Northeast Ela
|10 hr
|butters_
|5
|Supreme Court hears case of teen shot dead in M...
|12 hr
|DC Dave
|14
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|WilsonPhartx
|24,127
|Prognosticating The End of Trump's First Term
|Thu
|The More Things C...
|1
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC