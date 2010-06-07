If a bullet can cross the border into...

If a bullet can cross the border into Mexico, so can the Constitution

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Mexican federal police and forensic experts stand next to the body of 14 year-old Sergio Adrian Hernandez Guereca, under the Paso Del Norte border bridge, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on June 7, 2010. Mexican federal police and forensic experts stand next to the body of 14 year-old Sergio Adrian Hernandez Guereca, under the Paso Del Norte border bridge, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on June 7, 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas border residents mixed over whether they ... 1 hr DC Dave 35
News DHS: Trump Border 'Wall' to Cost $21.6B, Take 3... 2 hr Im Stll Here 479
News A Supreme Court Conundrum 8 hr butters_ 9
News Man arrested in shooting outside Northeast Ela 10 hr butters_ 5
News Supreme Court hears case of teen shot dead in M... 12 hr DC Dave 14
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 16 hr WilsonPhartx 24,127
Prognosticating The End of Trump's First Term Thu The More Things C... 1
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for El Paso County was issued at February 23 at 9:15PM CST

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,462 • Total comments across all topics: 279,107,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC