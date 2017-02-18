Hundreds of Mexicans protest with 'hu...

Hundreds of Mexicans protest with 'human wall' on USA border

The Oak Ridge Observer

The protest - organized by local authorities and Mexican advocacy groups and including El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser - brought together people armed with flowers to the border town of Ciudad Juarez, which is already separated by extensive fencing from its USA neighbor city El Paso. Also among the speakers today was Senator Armando RA os Piter, who said Trump's wall was a lesson that all of Mexico's problems, such as corruption, impunity and violence, must be resolved.

