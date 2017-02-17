Hundreds form "human wall" in Trump protest
Hundreds of people in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez gathered on the edge of the Rio Grande river on Friday to form a "human wall" to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's plans for a wall between the countries. The demonstrators held aloft colorful swatches of cloth and waved to the residents of the neighboring city of El Paso, Texas.
