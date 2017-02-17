Hundreds form "human wall" in Trump p...

Hundreds form "human wall" in Trump protest

19 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

Hundreds of people in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez gathered on the edge of the Rio Grande river on Friday to form a "human wall" to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's plans for a wall between the countries. The demonstrators held aloft colorful swatches of cloth and waved to the residents of the neighboring city of El Paso, Texas.

