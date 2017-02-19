Gov. Abbott promotes his agenda in El...

Gov. Abbott promotes his agenda in El Paso

There are 9 comments on the El Paso Times story from Sunday, titled Gov. Abbott promotes his agenda in El Paso. In it, El Paso Times reports that:

Gov. Greg Abbott promotes his agenda in El Paso The Texas governor talks about issues facing the state, and is greeted by protesters. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/2017/02/19/gov-greg-abbott-promotes-his-agenda-el-paso/98120950/ El Pasoans protest against Gov. Greg Abbott and Senate Bill 4, which would punish local governments that don't follow state mandates on immigration enforcement.

New sheriff in town

United States

#1 Yesterday
As the Governor spoke, a few dozen protestors were on thesidewalk outside squaking how they want respect!

When they respect the laws of AMERICA and enter LEGALLY,
They might get it...

Till then,
Adios and gwt packing

Judged:

3

3

3

DC Dave

United States

#2 14 hrs ago
New sheriff in town wrote:
As the Governor spoke, a few dozen protestors were on thesidewalk outside squaking how they want respect!

When they respect the laws of AMERICA and enter LEGALLY,
They might get it...

Till then,
Adios and gwt packing
The only squawking I heard was from your gaping snatch.

Judged:

3

3

3

El Monchis Hideen

El Paso, TX

#3 11 hrs ago
DC Dave wrote:
<quoted text>

The only squawking I heard was from your gaping snatch.
Like your momma squaks on mills street
American

El Paso, TX

#4 7 hrs ago
Embarrassing when an activist comes out on the news with broken English saying our Govenor Of Texas is not welcome in El Paso. That is ignorance and lack of respect. It doesn't help his cause one bit.

Get your message together and polish up or at least get a better spokesperson that doesn't sound so crude.

Don't speak for everyone we are all not in agreement with your stupidity!

Judged:

1

spud

Bangor, PA

#5 7 hrs ago
The more Mexicans that come to El Paso, the more it looks like Juarez. How does that he[p us? Then the Mexicans get tired of El Paso and start scattering around the country. We already have a low wage and unemployment problem. We don't need more people making it worse. Abbott is a smart man and a team player. He's everything Soros' buffoons aren't. Viva Trump.

Judged:

1

American

El Paso, TX

#6 6 hrs ago
spud wrote:
The more Mexicans that come to El Paso, the more it looks like Juarez. How does that he[p us? Then the Mexicans get tired of El Paso and start scattering around the country. We already have a low wage and unemployment problem. We don't need more people making it worse. Abbott is a smart man and a team player. He's everything Soros' buffoons aren't. Viva Trump.
Living in EP is quite a challenge. Love some of it hate allot of it. It is little Mexico, no other opinion counts. Filth prevails in the minds, streets, and properties.

Judged:

1

1

1

DC Dave

United States

#7 4 hrs ago
El Monchis Hideen wrote:
<quoted text>

Like your momma squaks on mills street
That would be your momma and jaime abetiazz momma. Bola de jotos
DC Dave

United States

#8 4 hrs ago
American wrote:
<quoted text>

Living in EP is quite a challenge. Love some of it hate allot of it. It is little Mexico, no other opinion counts. Filth prevails in the minds, streets, and properties.
The filth from the mexicans used to be contained.to the south side and downtown but now it's EVERYWHERE. The freaking beaners are too blind and too stupid find a.damn trash can!

Judged:

1

1

1

American

El Paso, TX

#9 1 hr ago
DC Dave wrote:
<quoted text>

The filth from the mexicans used to be contained.to the south side and downtown but now it's EVERYWHERE. The freaking beaners are too blind and too stupid find a.damn trash can!
You talk out of both sides of your mouth . On one subject you criticize them on the othe other you give them a pass. Be consistent. That is why they are a mess...no structure in anything you all do. Here and there. A todo le Tiran y a nada le pegan.

Poof
