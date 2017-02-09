Fort Bliss soldier gets 15 months for immigrant smuggling
A Fort Bliss soldier must serve 15 months in federal prison for trying to smuggling two immigrants through a South Texas border checkpoint. Cleveland in November pleaded guilty to conspiracy-related human smuggling counts.
