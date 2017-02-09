Fort Bliss soldier gets 15 months for...

Fort Bliss soldier gets 15 months for immigrant smuggling

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KAUZ

A Fort Bliss soldier must serve 15 months in federal prison for trying to smuggling two immigrants through a South Texas border checkpoint. Cleveland in November pleaded guilty to conspiracy-related human smuggling counts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sinister Ban 41 min DC Dave 8
Valentines Day Dinner 3 hr DC Dave 23
Can President Trump Ignore the Ruling of the Ni... 9 hr Heard Em Up Move ... 6
News Khalid releases new video for 'Shot Down' 10 hr butters_ 1
Tigua indians fake tribe 13 hr DC Dave 7
Obamacare repile Where's the plan GOP 13 hr DC Dave 3
Mexico will beat the USA 13 hr DC Dave 14
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,020 • Total comments across all topics: 278,729,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC