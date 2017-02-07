Family Secrets on Frontline in Play '...

Family Secrets on Frontline in Play 'Lydia' at UCSB

UCSB's Department of Theater and Dance presents Lydia , a play by Octavio Solis, Feb. 17 through 26 in the UCSB Performing Arts Theater. Under the direction of UCSB's Irwin Appel, seven UCSB students come together in a charged performance with powerful images relevant in society today.

