Family Secrets on Frontline in Play 'Lydia' at UCSB
UCSB's Department of Theater and Dance presents Lydia , a play by Octavio Solis, Feb. 17 through 26 in the UCSB Performing Arts Theater. Under the direction of UCSB's Irwin Appel, seven UCSB students come together in a charged performance with powerful images relevant in society today.
