Families Separated by US-Mexico Border Embrace in 'Hugs Not Walls' Reunions
Sitting at her home in El Paso, Texas, a 24-year-old woman looked longingly at a photo of her older sister from when she was in middle school. The sisters only live about seven miles apart, but they haven't seen each other in a decade because a life-changing obstacle stands between them -- the U.S.-Mexico border.
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tigua Indians true owners of El Paso
|1 hr
|butters_
|2
|Hurd blasts Trump's immigration ban
|1 hr
|Goodbye Will Hurd
|3
|Video: El Paso Nissan Altima repo gone wrong
|2 hr
|DC Dave
|2
|Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09)
|2 hr
|Dorant
|363
|Any info on Horizon City out there??? (Mar '06)
|4 hr
|David M
|238
|Thank You President Donald Trump
|9 hr
|Clive
|28
|Business on the US-Mexico border is already fee...
|12 hr
|Can I piss on you
|5
