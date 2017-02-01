Families Separated by US-Mexico Borde...

Families Separated by US-Mexico Border Embrace in 'Hugs Not Walls' Reunions

Sitting at her home in El Paso, Texas, a 24-year-old woman looked longingly at a photo of her older sister from when she was in middle school. The sisters only live about seven miles apart, but they haven't seen each other in a decade because a life-changing obstacle stands between them -- the U.S.-Mexico border.

