El Paso's most wanted sex offender ar...

El Paso's most wanted sex offender arrested by Big Spring PD

38 min ago

El Paso's "most wanted" sex offender is now behind bars after being arrested by the Big Spring Police Department. On Tuesday, the BSPD received information that a sex offender listed as Crime Stoppers most wanted in El Paso, Texas was possibly in Howard County, according to a release from the BSPD.

