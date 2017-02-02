There are on the Fox News story from 14 hrs ago, titled El Paso residents highlight the positives of living with a border wall. In it, Fox News reports that:

As the new government puts together a plan to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, in El Paso, Texas, the idea of a border wall is nothing new. The border town siting directly across from Juarez has had fencing for over 25 years.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fox News.