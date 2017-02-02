El Paso residents highlight the positives of living with a border wall
There are 15 comments on the Fox News story from 14 hrs ago, titled El Paso residents highlight the positives of living with a border wall. In it, Fox News reports that:
As the new government puts together a plan to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, in El Paso, Texas, the idea of a border wall is nothing new. The border town siting directly across from Juarez has had fencing for over 25 years.
#1 10 hrs ago
Sure, but that is not a "great border wall." That is a fifteen foot high divider. Of course this difference will be the disingenuous basis to claim that we did get a "great border wall."
(Most of the 10 to 20 million undocumented permanently in the US flew into an airport with some sort of temporary paperwork, anyway....)
Since: Dec 16
736
Location hidden
#2 10 hrs ago
I will build a Great Wall and make America pay for it at the register through a tax on imports!
#3 10 hrs ago
Wait till they do some form of e-verify for people to get a job.
#4 10 hrs ago
Will that be better than the paper documents you've had to provide already for decades now? Because it's e based it's harder to fake? Or more likely are you just unaware of the longstanding ID requirements to work on the books?
#5 10 hrs ago
I still don't get why the black race would ever vote for the so-called Libs\Dems.
Lets see, they are trying to talk Black girls into having abortions.
They broke up most Black communities and took away the sense of community.
While paying poor people bribes not to work, in the form of crumbs and subsidized housing.
While at the same time actively trying to import workers from other countries to take the working wage jobs that are left. Note*** Construction jobs pay pretty well.
This is excused by saying they do the jobs that Americans will not do.??????
This also affects all the school age kids that historically filled those jobs.
Sounds to me like the left just wants to replace the Black race with Hispanics.
Same old tricks but dressed up differently.
#6 10 hrs ago
stfu you pin head
#7 10 hrs ago
Since you ask the question and then answered it yourself, all I have to say is yes. E-Verify would be a program where someone would need to be registered on line; Legal to work. There is a technical way to make it work with chips like they are doing with credit cards.
They may could be faked, but it would be a lot harder. Couse the left would scream and yell you are stereotyping folks by asking for a card. For that matter maybe its about time to update SS cards too.
Since: Dec 16
736
Location hidden
#8 10 hrs ago
My dearest faithfuls! You didn't expect me to actually build a wall and make Mexico pay for it, did you!?
Since: Aug 11
11,266
Location hidden
#9 9 hrs ago
e-verify can also connect the feds with the fraud faster,just have to stop sending letters to employers who have employees that do not match letters telling them not to fire no match employees. also all workers need to be verified not just new hires,it is fast and simple,we need a legal work force only.
Since: Aug 11
11,266
Location hidden
#10 9 hrs ago
also a nice thick concrete wall is needed in cities when they are right across from mexican cities to help stop the bullets that come across when the terrorists on the southern side are shooting at each other.
#11 7 hrs ago
Wall, Schmall. They keep their kids in school to get the IRS credits. Most of them qualify as Dreamers and will ultimately result in the Mother of All Amnesties.
#12 7 hrs ago
stfu you joto, you must have just been recently released from jail. and I believe that your sex offender status prohibits you from using a computer so you better leave before I report you to homeland security.
Since: Aug 11
11,266
Location hidden
#13 3 hrs ago
seems i hit a never there chester. since you support illegals it must be you who are not allowed on a computer so you must be using your obama phone you smuggled in your keester . you know support for illegal aliens already has homeland insecurity watching you.
#14 3 hrs ago
We should busy you white [sic] supremacists [sic] to carry the 15 million undocumented already here back across the appropriate border on your backs one at a time. You can dog paddle the ones from Africa or Asia back home. Naturally you won't be upset by undocumented entrants who are European to one extent or another.
Because my idea for you, plural, makes as much sense as the idea of busing or flying them out.
#15 51 min ago
Its alright if they raise prices.Then a new business will start in the US.Its a win,win situation.
