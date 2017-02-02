El Paso residents highlight the posit...

El Paso residents highlight the positives of living with a border wall

There are 15 comments on the Fox News story from 14 hrs ago, titled El Paso residents highlight the positives of living with a border wall. In it, Fox News reports that:

As the new government puts together a plan to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, in El Paso, Texas, the idea of a border wall is nothing new. The border town siting directly across from Juarez has had fencing for over 25 years.

Bryan Fischer s Hair Gel

Philadelphia, PA

#1 10 hrs ago
Sure, but that is not a "great border wall." That is a fifteen foot high divider. Of course this difference will be the disingenuous basis to claim that we did get a "great border wall."

(Most of the 10 to 20 million undocumented permanently in the US flew into an airport with some sort of temporary paperwork, anyway....)

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

736

Location hidden
#2 10 hrs ago
I will build a Great Wall and make America pay for it at the register through a tax on imports!

Judged:

3

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
CZars_R_US

Orlando, FL

#3 10 hrs ago
Wait till they do some form of e-verify for people to get a job.

Judged:

3

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Bryan Fischer s Hair Gel

Philadelphia, PA

#4 10 hrs ago
CZars_R_US wrote:
<quoted text>
Wait till they do some form of e-verify for people to get a job.
Will that be better than the paper documents you've had to provide already for decades now? Because it's e based it's harder to fake? Or more likely are you just unaware of the longstanding ID requirements to work on the books?

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
CZars_R_US

Orlando, FL

#5 10 hrs ago
I still don't get why the black race would ever vote for the so-called Libs\Dems.

Lets see, they are trying to talk Black girls into having abortions.
They broke up most Black communities and took away the sense of community.
While paying poor people bribes not to work, in the form of crumbs and subsidized housing.
While at the same time actively trying to import workers from other countries to take the working wage jobs that are left. Note*** Construction jobs pay pretty well.
This is excused by saying they do the jobs that Americans will not do.??????
This also affects all the school age kids that historically filled those jobs.

Sounds to me like the left just wants to replace the Black race with Hispanics.
Same old tricks but dressed up differently.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
huey goins

El Paso, TX

#6 10 hrs ago
The Real Donald Trump wrote:
I will build a Great Wall and make America pay for it at the register through a tax on imports!
stfu you pin head

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
CZars_R_US

Orlando, FL

#7 10 hrs ago
Bryan Fischer s Hair Gel wrote:
<quoted text>

Will that be better than the paper documents you've had to provide already for decades now? Because it's e based it's harder to fake? Or more likely are you just unaware of the longstanding ID requirements to work on the books?
Since you ask the question and then answered it yourself, all I have to say is yes. E-Verify would be a program where someone would need to be registered on line; Legal to work. There is a technical way to make it work with chips like they are doing with credit cards.

They may could be faked, but it would be a lot harder. Couse the left would scream and yell you are stereotyping folks by asking for a card. For that matter maybe its about time to update SS cards too.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

736

Location hidden
#8 10 hrs ago
huey goins wrote:
<quoted text>stfu you pin head
My dearest faithfuls! You didn't expect me to actually build a wall and make Mexico pay for it, did you!?

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

11,266

Location hidden
#9 9 hrs ago
Bryan Fischer s Hair Gel wrote:
<quoted text>

Will that be better than the paper documents you've had to provide already for decades now? Because it's e based it's harder to fake? Or more likely are you just unaware of the longstanding ID requirements to work on the books?
e-verify can also connect the feds with the fraud faster,just have to stop sending letters to employers who have employees that do not match letters telling them not to fire no match employees. also all workers need to be verified not just new hires,it is fast and simple,we need a legal work force only.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

11,266

Location hidden
#10 9 hrs ago
tomin cali wrote:
<quoted text>

e-verify can also connect the feds with the fraud faster,just have to stop sending letters to employers who have employees that do not match letters telling them not to fire no match employees. also all workers need to be verified not just new hires,it is fast and simple,we need a legal work force only.
also a nice thick concrete wall is needed in cities when they are right across from mexican cities to help stop the bullets that come across when the terrorists on the southern side are shooting at each other.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Observer

Clyde, TX

#11 7 hrs ago
Bryan Fischer s Hair Gel wrote:
Sure, but that is not a "great border wall." That is a fifteen foot high divider. Of course this difference will be the disingenuous basis to claim that we did get a "great border wall."

(Most of the 10 to 20 million undocumented permanently in the US flew into an airport with some sort of temporary paperwork, anyway....)
Wall, Schmall. They keep their kids in school to get the IRS credits. Most of them qualify as Dreamers and will ultimately result in the Mother of All Amnesties.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
huey goins

El Paso, TX

#12 7 hrs ago
tomin cali wrote:
<quoted text>

also a nice thick concrete wall is needed in cities when they are right across from mexican cities to help stop the bullets that come across when the terrorists on the southern side are shooting at each other.
stfu you joto, you must have just been recently released from jail. and I believe that your sex offender status prohibits you from using a computer so you better leave before I report you to homeland security.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

11,266

Location hidden
#13 3 hrs ago
huey goins wrote:
<quoted text>

stfu you joto, you must have just been recently released from jail. and I believe that your sex offender status prohibits you from using a computer so you better leave before I report you to homeland security.
seems i hit a never there chester. since you support illegals it must be you who are not allowed on a computer so you must be using your obama phone you smuggled in your keester . you know support for illegal aliens already has homeland insecurity watching you.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Bryan Fischer s Hair Gel

Philadelphia, PA

#14 3 hrs ago
Observer wrote:
<quoted text>
Wall, Schmall. They keep their kids in school to get the IRS credits. Most of them qualify as Dreamers and will ultimately result in the Mother of All Amnesties.
We should busy you white [sic] supremacists [sic] to carry the 15 million undocumented already here back across the appropriate border on your backs one at a time. You can dog paddle the ones from Africa or Asia back home. Naturally you won't be upset by undocumented entrants who are European to one extent or another.

Because my idea for you, plural, makes as much sense as the idea of busing or flying them out.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
gwww

Mountain Lake, MN

#15 51 min ago
The Real Donald Trump wrote:
I will build a Great Wall and make America pay for it at the register through a tax on imports!
Its alright if they raise prices.Then a new business will start in the US.Its a win,win situation.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

