El Paso police: DWI suspect topped 100 mph
El Paso police arrested a driver allegedly speeding over 100 mph and a woman wanted on a theft warrant during weekend DWI enforcement efforts. El Paso police: DWI suspect topped 100 mph El Paso police arrested a driver allegedly speeding over 100 mph and a woman wanted on a theft warrant during weekend DWI enforcement efforts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portion of Scenic Drive to close for months
|2 hr
|Stunned Falcon Fan
|11
|El Paso residents highlight the positives of li...
|2 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|46
|Haunted Hotel?
|2 hr
|huey goins
|7
|Assistance Needed
|7 hr
|Viva La Raza
|2
|Are Mexican Stereotypes Unfair and Prejudiced?
|8 hr
|Viva La Raza
|20
|Lady Go Go
|8 hr
|Barron T
|3
|2017's Best and Worst Places to Get Married
|8 hr
|Barron T
|3
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC