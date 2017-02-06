El Paso police: DWI suspect topped 10...

El Paso police: DWI suspect topped 100 mph

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: El Paso Times

El Paso police arrested a driver allegedly speeding over 100 mph and a woman wanted on a theft warrant during weekend DWI enforcement efforts. El Paso police: DWI suspect topped 100 mph El Paso police arrested a driver allegedly speeding over 100 mph and a woman wanted on a theft warrant during weekend DWI enforcement efforts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Portion of Scenic Drive to close for months 2 hr Stunned Falcon Fan 11
News El Paso residents highlight the positives of li... 2 hr The Real Donald T... 46
Haunted Hotel? 2 hr huey goins 7
Assistance Needed 7 hr Viva La Raza 2
Are Mexican Stereotypes Unfair and Prejudiced? 8 hr Viva La Raza 20
Lady Go Go 8 hr Barron T 3
News 2017's Best and Worst Places to Get Married 8 hr Barron T 3
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,346 • Total comments across all topics: 278,618,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC