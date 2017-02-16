El Paso officials say domestic-violen...

El Paso officials say domestic-violence victim was arrested inside courthouse

There are 3 comments on the Dallas Morning News story from 8 hrs ago, titled El Paso officials say domestic-violence victim was arrested inside courthouse.

El Paso County officials say federal immigration agents arrested a transgender woman in a courthouse last week just after she had gotten an order of protection against her boyfriend, whom she had accused of domestic violence. The officials also released video footage supporting their version of events - which contradict what federal agents said in a sworn affidavit, the El Paso Times reported .

New sheriff

United States

#1 7 hrs ago
There's is no place of sanctuary for criminal illegals with SIX peior deports and convictions!

Deport immediately and arrest anyone obstructing justice!
DC Dave

United States

#2 3 hrs ago
She wasn't arrested in the court house. She was escorted out and arrested outside - it's in the video. The media lies!
butters_

“lol'ing irl”

Since: Mar 13

1,561

The Land of Gods & Monsters

#3 1 hr ago
She is a victim of domestic violence, azzholes!
