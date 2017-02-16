El Paso officials say domestic-violence victim was arrested inside courthouse
There are 3 comments on the Dallas Morning News story from 8 hrs ago, titled El Paso officials say domestic-violence victim was arrested inside courthouse. In it, Dallas Morning News reports that:
El Paso County officials say federal immigration agents arrested a transgender woman in a courthouse last week just after she had gotten an order of protection against her boyfriend, whom she had accused of domestic violence. The officials also released video footage supporting their version of events - which contradict what federal agents said in a sworn affidavit, the El Paso Times reported .
United States
#1 7 hrs ago
There's is no place of sanctuary for criminal illegals with SIX peior deports and convictions!
Deport immediately and arrest anyone obstructing justice!
United States
#2 3 hrs ago
She wasn't arrested in the court house. She was escorted out and arrested outside - it's in the video. The media lies!
“lol'ing irl”
Since: Mar 13
1,561
The Land of Gods & Monsters
#3 1 hr ago
She is a victim of domestic violence, azzholes!
