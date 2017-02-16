There are on the Dallas Morning News story from 8 hrs ago, titled El Paso officials say domestic-violence victim was arrested inside courthouse. In it, Dallas Morning News reports that:

El Paso County officials say federal immigration agents arrested a transgender woman in a courthouse last week just after she had gotten an order of protection against her boyfriend, whom she had accused of domestic violence. The officials also released video footage supporting their version of events - which contradict what federal agents said in a sworn affidavit, the El Paso Times reported .

