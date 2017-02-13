There are on the El Paso Times story from 20 hrs ago, titled El Paso man sentenced in 'rough sex' murder case. In it, El Paso Times reports that:

A personal trainer pleaded guilty to a murder charge in the connection with the death of his girlfriend during what he described as "rough sex." El Paso man sentenced in 'rough sex' murder case A personal trainer pleaded guilty to a murder charge in the connection with the death of his girlfriend during what he described as "rough sex."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at El Paso Times.