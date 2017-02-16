El Paso man mourning wife's 2015 deat...

El Paso man mourning wife's 2015 death shares loss online

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

In a Feb. 1, 2017 photo, Rich Salazar copes with his wife Carmen "Alex" Ramirez-Salazar by writing her letters about daily life through Facebook and a website he created in her memory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How do feel about a hooker in the white House 8 min DC Dave 4
News Critics: arrest of alleged abuse victim in El P... 9 min DC Dave 6
News Texas-News 6 hour ago 10:04 a.m.ICE detains all... 13 min DC Dave 3
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 1 hr Truth is might 24,101
News El Paso officials say domestic-violence victim ... 1 hr Gunslinger 915 4
News DHS: Trump Border 'Wall' to Cost $21.6B, Take 3... 7 hr The Wall 352
News Canutillo considers opposing low-income housing 8 hr butters_ 1
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,601 • Total comments across all topics: 278,938,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC