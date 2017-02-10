El Paso hospital pays $860k to settle...

El Paso hospital pays $860k to settle kickbacka

University Behavioral Health of El Paso paid $860,000 in a U.S. Department of Justice settlement regarding a Medicare kickback case. Hospital pays $860k to settle kickback case University Behavioral Health of El Paso paid $860,000 in a U.S. Department of Justice settlement regarding a Medicare kickback case.

