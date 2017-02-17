Critics say El Paso arrest may deter ...

Critics say El Paso arrest may deter immigrants from reporting crimes

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

File: Dozens of people rally in downtown Los Angeles on February 9, 2017, to protest raids by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officials in Southern California. File: In this Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, photo released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shows foreign nationals being arrested this week during a targeted enforcement operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement aimed at immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 44 min PrairiePhartz 24,109
News Critics: arrest of alleged abuse victim in El P... 2 hr Bloodonhishands 20
Add me 2 hr ElChucolate9I5 6
News Immigration-protest boycott not felt in El Paso 6 hr Grubby 13
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 12 hr WetPhartzs 1,118
El Paso Leaders Take Aim At ICE 15 hr Patriot 6
News DHS: Trump Border 'Wall' to Cost $21.6B, Take 3... 16 hr butters_ 383
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,721 • Total comments across all topics: 278,966,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC