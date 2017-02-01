Court will decide whether Constitution grants protections to Mexican boy killed by U.S. patrol guard
Two very different factual scenarios surround the June 7, 2010, death of a 15-year-old Mexican boy at the border where Juarez, Mexico, meets El Paso, Texas. But only one set of facts will be before the U.S. Supreme Court as it takes up an important case about deadly force by law enforcement and whether the Constitution's protections reach across the border to a non-U.S. citizen.
