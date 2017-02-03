Cosmosphere connections to 'Hidden Figures': Mercury artifacts, STEM education for girls
Harold Wiggs Middle School students Itza Torres, Isabella Lopez, Josep Ferret, and Anna Brunnick make their group presentation about how to make a successful space exploration of Mars during space camp at the Cosmosphere on Tuesday, May 24, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09)
|8 min
|Curteese
|322
|Mexicanos moving towards the Yen
|1 hr
|Petro detector
|2
|America Last
|3 hr
|Muslim Brotherhood
|1
|Trump a Gift of Providence
|6 hr
|Praise Trump
|1
|Unemployment way up Thanks Trump
|6 hr
|Viva La Raza
|7
|Temporary Fort Bliss shelter for immigrant kidsa
|8 hr
|butters_
|3
|Will the W blow the Superbowl coin Toss
|8 hr
|Viva La Raza
|3
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC