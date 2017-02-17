CO school visits border with Mexico f...

CO school visits border with Mexico for 8 days

TheDenverChannel

A group of high school students in Boulder have a completely different way of looking at immigration and the proposed wall along the U.S. border with Mexico. Watershed High School's 9th and 10th graders traveled to the border city of El Paso, Texas, for eight days -- not to sightsee, but to meet with people on both sides of the wall debate to see what it could mean for life on the border.

