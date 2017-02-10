Chavo Guerrero Sr. Dies at Age 68
Also known as Chavo Classic, Guerrero Sr. was born in El Paso, Texas, 18 years prior to his brother and WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. Chavo competed all over the United States, and he was an especially big star in California, where he became a 15-time NWA Americas heavyweight champion for NWA Hollywood Wrestling.
