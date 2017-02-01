Chase moving Downtown El Paso location

Chase moving Downtown El Paso location

There are 1 comment on the El Paso Times story from 23 hrs ago, titled Chase moving Downtown El Paso location. In it, El Paso Times reports that:

Chase moving Downtown El Paso location Chase name will come down from 18-story building housing its El Paso headquarters for years Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/money/business/2017/02/01/el-paso-chase-banking-industry-downtown-office-market/97358200/ Chase Bank is moving its Downtown branch, El Paso headquarters, and name from its current location, at 201 E. Main, to the historic Mills Building at Oregon and Mills in Downtown. Chase is moving its El Paso executive offices and Downtown branch by September, when its current Downtown lease expires, to the nearby Mills Building at Oregon and Mills, said Greg Hassell, Chase's Texas spokesman in Houston.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

butters_

“lol'ing irl”

Since: Mar 13

1,495

The Land of Gods & Monsters

#1 39 min ago
Chase sucks.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News El Paso residents highlight the positives of li... 8 min tomin cali 13
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 1 hr Defiant1 24,022
Are Mexican Stereotypes Unfair and Prejudiced? 3 hr Old Bill 9
News Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers 5 hr New sheriff 8
News Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09) 6 hr huey goins 311
News Hurd blasts Trump's immigration ban 8 hr Barron T 4
Tigua Indians true owners of El Paso 8 hr debie alvidrez 5
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,175 • Total comments across all topics: 278,498,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC