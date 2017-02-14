Canutillo considers opposing low-income housing
Canutillo ISD considers opposing low-income housing Canutillo school board members will debate a resolution to oppose more low-income housing and students in the district. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/education/2017/02/14/canutillo-considers-opposing-low-income-housing/97862046/ Parents line up to drop off their students at Davenport Elementary School Tuesday morning in the community of Westway in the Canutillo school district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|13 min
|Bobjones555
|1,115
|DHS: Trump Border 'Wall' to Cost $21.6B, Take 3...
|34 min
|Varsity Cheerleader
|342
|How do feel about a hooker in the white House
|1 hr
|L Morales
|3
|happy belated birthday Kassidee Plumley (Nov '13)
|3 hr
|L Morales
|5
|After the ICE Raids Name a New El Paso Holliday
|3 hr
|Barron Trummpy
|4
|Happy Immigrant Day
|3 hr
|El Paso
|20
|Obamacare repile Where's the plan GOP
|4 hr
|Barron T
|18
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC