Cafe Central owner opens El Paso steakhouse
West TX Chophouse opened a week ago, and is having its grand opening on Valentine's Day. It's located at 1135 Airway Blvd., next to a Famous Dave's barbecue restaurant franchise, also owned by Alejandro Orozco.
