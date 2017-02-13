Cafe Central owner opens El Paso stea...

Cafe Central owner opens El Paso steakhouse

Cafe Central owner opens El Paso steakhouse West TX Chophouse new addition to restaurant group Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/money/business/2017/02/13/el-paso-restaurants-steakhouses-retail-industry/97863208/ West TX Chophouse opened a week ago, and is having its grand opening on Valentine's Day. It's located at 1135 Airway Blvd., next to a Famous Dave's barbecue restaurant franchise, also owned by Alejandro Orozco.

El Paso, TX

