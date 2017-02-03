New principals at Brown Middle, Tom Lea Elementary Two El Paso Independent School District campuses will have new principals starting next week. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/education/2017/02/03/brown-middle-tom-lea-elementary-get-new-principals/97457144/ Laurie Enloe will be the new Brown Middle School principal on the West Side starting Thursday.

