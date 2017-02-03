Brown Middle, Tom Lea Elementary get ...

Brown Middle, Tom Lea Elementary get new principals

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: El Paso Times

New principals at Brown Middle, Tom Lea Elementary Two El Paso Independent School District campuses will have new principals starting next week. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/education/2017/02/03/brown-middle-tom-lea-elementary-get-new-principals/97457144/ Laurie Enloe will be the new Brown Middle School principal on the West Side starting Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mexico will beat the USA 1 hr SimpleFix 4
Will the W blow the Superbowl coin Toss 1 hr Make America Sick... 4
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 3 hr Truth is might 24,023
Mexicanos moving towards the Yen 4 hr Viva La Raza 3
News Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09) 4 hr Curteese 321
America Last 7 hr Muslim Brotherhood 1
Trump a Gift of Providence 11 hr Praise Trump 1
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,288 • Total comments across all topics: 278,540,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC