Border agent's shooting of teen heads...

Border agent's shooting of teen heads to high court

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Recurring border tensions between the United States and Mexico will soon captivate the Supreme Court, as justices consider the case of a Texas-based U.S. Border Patrol agent who shot and killed an unarmed teenager standing on Mexican soil. In a fight that pits the Mexican government against the Trump administration, justices on Tuesday must sort through whether the U.S. Constitution covered 15-year-old Sergio Hernandez when he was horsing around in a culvert separating El Paso, Texas, and Juarez, Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Critics: arrest of alleged abuse victim in El P... 28 min American 21
News Critics say El Paso arrest may deter immigrants... 33 min American 2
News Customs arrest in courthouse sends "horrible" m... 3 hr butters_ 5
El Paso Leaders Take Aim At ICE 3 hr Tired of El Paso 11
News Hundreds of Mexicans protest with 'human wall' ... 4 hr DC Dave 4
News Woman accused of kidnapping victim for shaming ... 11 hr butters_ 1
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 14 hr PrairiePhartz 24,109
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,513 • Total comments across all topics: 278,980,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC