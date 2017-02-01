Bill Lovelady, cotton industry leader passes
The cotton industry has lost another paragon of leadership with the death of Bill Lovelady, of El Paso, Texas, after a long battle with cancer. He would have turned 71 Feb. 26. For many years, Bill served in leadership roles with cotton industry organizations, including as chairman of Supima and president of the National Cotton Council.
