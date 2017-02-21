Beto O'Rourke is a Mexico-loving liberal in Texas. Can he really beat Ted Cruz?
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, a possible challenger to Sen.Ted Cruz, R, in 2018, argues that a fluid border between El Paso and Juarez, Mexico, has been good for both cities. : Photo by Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Washington Post - For The Washington Post Rep. O'Rourke speaks to a constituent in the middle of the bridge between El Paso and Juarez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DHS: Trump Border 'Wall' to Cost $21.6B, Take 3...
|3 min
|Larrys Woffie Dog
|439
|Texas border residents mixed over whether they ...
|1 hr
|Mayate
|10
|Supreme Court hears case of teen shot dead in M...
|1 hr
|Petro
|6
|HI! My Name Is Ricardo! AKA Panocho_NM*
|7 hr
|El Monchis Hideen
|10
|Customs arrest in courthouse sends "horrible" m...
|9 hr
|The Hunters
|22
|Gov. Abbott promotes his agenda in El Paso
|11 hr
|DC Dave
|20
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|WorkingPharts
|24,125
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC