Beto O'Rourke is a Mexico-loving libe...

Beto O'Rourke is a Mexico-loving liberal in Texas. Can he really beat Ted Cruz?

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Prince George Citizen

Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, a possible challenger to Sen.Ted Cruz, R, in 2018, argues that a fluid border between El Paso and Juarez, Mexico, has been good for both cities. : Photo by Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Washington Post - For The Washington Post Rep. O'Rourke speaks to a constituent in the middle of the bridge between El Paso and Juarez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DHS: Trump Border 'Wall' to Cost $21.6B, Take 3... 3 min Larrys Woffie Dog 439
News Texas border residents mixed over whether they ... 1 hr Mayate 10
News Supreme Court hears case of teen shot dead in M... 1 hr Petro 6
HI! My Name Is Ricardo! AKA Panocho_NM* 7 hr El Monchis Hideen 10
News Customs arrest in courthouse sends "horrible" m... 9 hr The Hunters 22
News Gov. Abbott promotes his agenda in El Paso 11 hr DC Dave 20
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 20 hr WorkingPharts 24,125
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for El Paso County was issued at February 22 at 2:42PM CST

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,963 • Total comments across all topics: 279,071,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC