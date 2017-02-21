Beto O'Rourke is a Mexico-loving liberal in Texas. Can he really beat Ted Cruz?

Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, a possible challenger to Sen.Ted Cruz, R, in 2018, argues that a fluid border between El Paso and Juarez, Mexico, has been good for both cities. : Photo by Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Washington Post - For The Washington Post Rep. O'Rourke speaks to a constituent in the middle of the bridge between El Paso and Juarez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.