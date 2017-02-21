At The Drive In Announces 1st Album In 17 Years & Share New Single
Last year saw the reformation of At The Drive In and the release of their single "Governed By Contagions," which marked their first new material since 2000. Now the band has confirmed the upcoming release of a new studio album and shared another single from the record.
