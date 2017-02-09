Amid border wall talk, 'coyotes' turning to fake visas to enter U.S. illegally

The number of people entering the United States illegally with fake passports and border crossing cards is on the rise, a spokesperson from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. Every week, CBP agents stationed in El Paso, Texas y Sunland Park, New Mxico crossings seize an average of 85 documents that have been altered, according to an investigation conducted by El Universal, a leading Mexican newspaper.

