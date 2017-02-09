Amid border wall talk, 'coyotes' turn...

Amid border wall talk, 'coyotes' turning to fake visas to enter U.S. illegally

9 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The number of people entering the United States illegally with fake passports and border crossing cards is on the rise, a spokesperson from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. Every week, CBP agents stationed in El Paso, Texas y Sunland Park, New Mxico crossings seize an average of 85 documents that have been altered, according to an investigation conducted by El Universal, a leading Mexican newspaper.

