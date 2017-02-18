Alan Tudyk to attend El Paso Comic Con Alan Tudyk, a native to El Paso, will attend this year's El Paso Comic Con. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/entertainment/blogs/the-beat/2017/02/18/alan-tudyk-attend-el-paso-comic-con/98095942/ Alan Tudyk, a native to El Paso, will attend this year's El Paso Comic Con on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23 at the El Paso Convention Center, according the El Paso Comic Con site .

