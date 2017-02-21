A Supreme Court Conundrum

A Supreme Court Conundrum

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Slate Magazine

On June 7, 2010, 15-year-old Mexican citizen Sergio Hernandez Guereca was playing in the cement culvert that divides Jurez, Mexico, and El Paso, Texas. According to a brief filed by Hernandez's family, he and his friends dared each other to run up and touch the American border fence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slate Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gov. Abbott promotes his agenda in El Paso 1 hr Brute Force 13
News DHS: Trump Border 'Wall' to Cost $21.6B, Take 3... 2 hr DC Dave 420
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 2 hr WorkingPharts 24,125
News Immigration-protest boycott not felt in El Paso 6 hr El Face 23
HI! My Name Is Ricardo! AKA Panocho_NM* 6 hr El Monchis Hideen 5
News Customs arrest in courthouse sends "horrible" m... 9 hr Panocho_NM 20
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 11 hr OnePhart 1,123
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for El Paso County was issued at February 21 at 2:55PM CST

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,588 • Total comments across all topics: 279,053,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC