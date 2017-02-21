'A perfect storm': Trump's plans are ...

'A perfect storm': Trump's plans are causing 'undeniable'...

1 hr ago Read more: News Times

President Donald Trump's plans for a tax on goods imported to the US has caused anxiety among small businesses around the country , and his strict stance on immigration and border control has immigrants and industries that rely on them worried as well . Across the border, Trump's economic and immigration policies have triggered fear for the future of businesses and the workers they employ - not just about their jobs, but over the stability some of those communities have only recently reattained.

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for El Paso County was issued at February 22 at 8:41PM CST

