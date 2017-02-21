'A perfect storm': Trump's plans are causing 'undeniable'...
President Donald Trump's plans for a tax on goods imported to the US has caused anxiety among small businesses around the country , and his strict stance on immigration and border control has immigrants and industries that rely on them worried as well . Across the border, Trump's economic and immigration policies have triggered fear for the future of businesses and the workers they employ - not just about their jobs, but over the stability some of those communities have only recently reattained.
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DHS: Trump Border 'Wall' to Cost $21.6B, Take 3...
|1 hr
|WasteWater
|455
|Texas border residents mixed over whether they ...
|1 hr
|Muhammad
|17
|Beto O'Rourke is a Mexico-loving liberal in Tex...
|2 hr
|American de Juaritos
|1
|Supreme Court hears case of teen shot dead in M...
|2 hr
|American de Juaritos
|8
|HI! My Name Is Ricardo! AKA Panocho_NM*
|11 hr
|El Monchis Hideen
|10
|Customs arrest in courthouse sends "horrible" m...
|13 hr
|The Hunters
|22
|Gov. Abbott promotes his agenda in El Paso
|15 hr
|DC Dave
|20
