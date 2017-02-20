2017's Best and Worst Places to Get M...

2017's Best and Worst Places to Get Married

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Bride's Magazine

Today, couples are spending an average of about $30,000 on their wedding day celebration. For many engaged couples - who are still struggling with student loan debt or simply trying to become more financially secure - this cost can seem daunting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bride's Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News El Paso residents highlight the positives of li... 1 hr spud 23
THIS is America VERONICA 5 hr Barron T 4
News Portion of Scenic Drive to close for months 9 hr DC Dave 2
Lady Go Go 12 hr DC Dave 1
Are Mexican Stereotypes Unfair and Prejudiced? 12 hr butters_ 19
News Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09) 13 hr butters_ 329
Mexico will beat the USA 14 hr History 10
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,691 • Total comments across all topics: 278,599,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC