1 seriously injured in West Side accident
One person was seriously injured in a traffic accident Thursday evening on North Mesa Street in West El Paso, police said. 1 seriously injured in West El Paso accident One person was seriously injured in a traffic accident Thursday evening on North Mesa Street in West El Paso, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Bliss soldier gets 15 months for immigrant...
|1 hr
|Voter Remorse
|3
|Kelly Ann Should be in Prison
|1 hr
|Voter Remorse
|5
|new Overwhelmed
|1 hr
|hamburgler
|2
|Can President Trump Ignore the Ruling of the Ni...
|3 hr
|Voter Remorse
|9
|Thread. A horse named dreamer Don't Read it's a...
|3 hr
|Voter Remorse
|9
|Climate change climate change climate change
|5 hr
|DC Dave
|2
|A Horse Named Dreamer
|5 hr
|Just Being Helpful
|5
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC