Woman gets prison in Sure os gang met...

Woman gets prison in Sure os gang meth case

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: El Paso Times

A woman arrested as part of a long-term investigation by federal agents was sentenced to more than five years in prison. Woman gets prison in SureA os gang meth case A woman arrested as part of a long-term investigation by federal agents was sentenced to more than five years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 23 min Truth is might 23,925
News Looking north from Mexico on immigration 29 min New Resident 5
Cowards 40 min New Resident 1
Why would the Texas Historical Commission want ... 50 min New Resident 8
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 56 min New Resident 1,001
Mayor Oscar Leeser Nothing But A Wimp! 6 hr New Resident 25
Annual Celebration at Stonehenge 8 hr New Resident 13
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,564 • Total comments across all topics: 277,650,155

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC