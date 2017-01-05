Woman gets prison in Sure os gang meth case
A woman arrested as part of a long-term investigation by federal agents was sentenced to more than five years in prison. Woman gets prison in SureA os gang meth case A woman arrested as part of a long-term investigation by federal agents was sentenced to more than five years in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|23 min
|Truth is might
|23,925
|Looking north from Mexico on immigration
|29 min
|New Resident
|5
|Cowards
|40 min
|New Resident
|1
|Why would the Texas Historical Commission want ...
|50 min
|New Resident
|8
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|56 min
|New Resident
|1,001
|Mayor Oscar Leeser Nothing But A Wimp!
|6 hr
|New Resident
|25
|Annual Celebration at Stonehenge
|8 hr
|New Resident
|13
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC