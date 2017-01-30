Wal-Mart cuts hours at two El Paso st...

Wal-Mart cuts hours at two El Paso stores

Wal-Mart, which has operated its El Paso area stores 24 hours a day for years, is reducing operating hours at two of its El Paso supermarkets.

