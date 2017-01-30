Wal-Mart cuts hours at two El Paso stores Neighborhood Markets in the Lower Valley and Northeast El Paso will no longer be 24-hour operations. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/money/business/2017/01/30/el-paso-wal-mart-grocery-stores-retail-industry/97263146/ Wal-Mart, which has operated its El Paso area stores 24 hours a day for years, is reducing operating hours at two of its El Paso supermarkets.

