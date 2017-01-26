UTEP Football: 2017 El Paso OLB Josh Wells commits to UTEP
District 2-5A's defensive MVP from Parkland High School and outside linebacker Josh Wells will stay home as he announced his commitment to UTEP ahead of next Wednesday's National Signing Day. Wells, 6'2, 225 pounds, had a monster senior year piling up 25 sacks which ranked tops among pass rushers in the entire state this past season.
