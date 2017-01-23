UTEP Basketball: 2017 center Joey St. Pierre verbally commits to UTEP
Tim Floyd hit the Chicago area once again for his latest commit, nabbing 6'10, 3-star center Joey St. Pierre after his visit to El Paso over the weekend. I am blessed to announce I will be continuing my academic and basketball career for coach Floyd at the university of Texas at El Paso!! a> pic.twitter.com/136xqDUhIV St. Pierre is from Richmond, Illinois, and is rated as a 3-star recruit by both 247Sports, and ESPN.
