Under plea, Perry gets 40 years in co...

Under plea, Perry gets 40 years in cop death

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: El Paso Times

John Paul Perry, the man accused in the death of an El Paso police motorcycle officer last year, was sentenced to 40 years in prison under a plea agreement Tuesday. Under plea, Perry gets 40 years in cop death John Paul Perry, the man accused in the death of an El Paso police motorcycle officer last year, was sentenced to 40 years in prison under a plea agreement Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Big_Bro Cometh 1 hr New Resident 2
DC Dave and Petro = Same Jokers 5 hr DC Dave 21
Donald Trump has Bleeding Hemorrhoids! 15 hr Margaret Gray 6
News Free screenings, flu shots offered in January 15 hr Margaret Gray 2
New Resident a schizophrenic losing her mind? 23 hr New Resident 11
El chocolate 915 is a schizophrenic Mon New Resident 4
Why would the Texas Historical Commission want ... Mon New Resident 26
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,102 • Total comments across all topics: 277,799,703

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC