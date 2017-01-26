Trump's Plan to Halt 'Catch and Relea...

Trump's Plan to Halt 'Catch and Release' of Migrants Could Hit a Wall

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

A bag containing the belongings of an undocumented immigrant family from Guatemala is pictured after their arrival to Annunciation House, an organization that provides shelter to immigrants and refugees, in El Paso, U.S., Jan. 17, 2017. President Donald Trump's plan to end the policy of "catch and release" - where illegal immigrants are caught and then freed pending hearings - could hit a wall, immigrant advocates warn, and not the one he is planning to build on the Mexican border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Dream Act May Become President TrumpÂ’s Alba... 2 min Gunslinger915 15
Spectrum Internet expensive as hell.What provid... 6 min Im Poor 6
Thank You CNN 2 hr South America 14
Thank You President Donald Trump 2 hr Dr Who 7
Day Two Trump Tragedy 2 hr South America 11
So WHO Is Going To Pay For the US/Mexican Borde... 3 hr Arman from El Paso 5
Theresa braham 3 hr Hitman 1
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,931 • Total comments across all topics: 278,309,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC