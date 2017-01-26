Trump's Plan to Halt 'Catch and Release' of Migrants Could Hit a Wall

A bag containing the belongings of an undocumented immigrant family from Guatemala is pictured after their arrival to Annunciation House, an organization that provides shelter to immigrants and refugees, in El Paso, U.S., Jan. 17, 2017. President Donald Trump's plan to end the policy of "catch and release" - where illegal immigrants are caught and then freed pending hearings - could hit a wall, immigrant advocates warn, and not the one he is planning to build on the Mexican border.

