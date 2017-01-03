Thousands Play New Game That Seeks to Save Lives by Educating People About Liver Disease
In an effort to reduce the high death rate from liver disease among the local Hispanic population, The El Paso Times, The Hospitals of Providence and gamification software company OfferCraft have partnered to create an interactive game to educate people about how to prevent the illness. The game, which comes in English and Spanish versions, is a trivia quiz that features short embedded educational videos, links to a podcast, and infographics on liver disease and its prevention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Post Production.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Annual Celebration at Stonehenge
|4 hr
|New Resident
|11
|Mayor Oscar Leeser Nothing But A Wimp!
|6 hr
|ElChucolate9I5
|20
|Ex-Fort Bliss commanding general Oblinger dies
|9 hr
|New Resident
|6
|Boycott Trump Inauguration
|11 hr
|New Resident
|10
|FLASHBACK: Debbie Reynolds Recalls Poor Upbring...
|13 hr
|JWR Russel NRUSA
|6
|Hail to the Victors: Bushes, Clintons to Attend...
|13 hr
|Messenger
|1
|new El Paso starts 2017 with rain, hail
|18 hr
|DC Dave
|3
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC