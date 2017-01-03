Thousands Play New Game That Seeks to Save Lives by Educating People About Liver Disease

In an effort to reduce the high death rate from liver disease among the local Hispanic population, The El Paso Times, The Hospitals of Providence and gamification software company OfferCraft have partnered to create an interactive game to educate people about how to prevent the illness. The game, which comes in English and Spanish versions, is a trivia quiz that features short embedded educational videos, links to a podcast, and infographics on liver disease and its prevention.

