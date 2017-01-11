There's a small but booming black market near the US-Mexico border ... for doughnuts
The US-Mexico border area - especially near the cities of El Paso, Texas, and Juarez, Mexico - has something of a reputation for crime. "The addicts pull up just after nightfall near a sedan parked along a busy street in this border city best known for murder," writes Los Angeles Times reporter Kate Linthicum, describing a typical scene in Juarez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Squirter2730
|23,930
|Iconic Charcoaler Drive-In closing after 55 years
|2 hr
|New Resident
|4
|DC Dave and Petro = Same Jokers
|3 hr
|New Resident
|24
|Free screenings, flu shots offered in January
|3 hr
|DC Dave
|3
|John McCain a Hero?
|5 hr
|Jose Patton
|3
|Thank You CNN
|5 hr
|Jeff Sessions Munoz
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|Wang
|1,014
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC