The Wall Street Journal: Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' extradited to U.S.

The drug lord who escaped twice from Mexican prisons, JoaquA n "El Chapo" GuzmA n, was extradited Thursday to the U.S., where he faces multiple charges in several jurisdictions, the Mexican government said Thursday. GuzmA n faces charges in courts in Illinois, New York, Texas and California for crimes including drug trafficking, homicide and money laundering.

