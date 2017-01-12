The 'Location' of Khalid's Breakout Hit? The Top 10 on Hot R&B Songs Chart
Rising R&B artist Khalid notches his first top 10 on Billboard 's Hot R&B Songs chart , as his breakthrough single "Location" leaps 18-10 in its fifth charting frame. The 18-year-old singer-songwriter concurrently earns the Hot Shot Debut with the track over on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, launching at No.
